WE tv has ordered a ten-episode new season of its hit reality series Bridezillas for premiere in 2019. The docuseries about brides gone wild returned earlier this year after a multi-year hiatus on WE tv, with double-digit ratings growth over the course of the new season.

“After a successful reboot of this pop culture phenomenon, we have found that being a bride, and more importantly a ‘Bridezilla,’ never goes out of style. We have been thrilled with the glowing reception from longtime fans as well as new fans of the show,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “Bridezillas came roaring back with a whole new layer of drama thanks to the ubiquity of social media, making the show more relevant than ever, and we’re excited to see what outrageousness unfolds during this upcoming season.”

The original Bridezillas became a cultural phenomenon, ending its run in 2013 after 10 seasons and launching spinoff series and hit WE tv franchise Marriage Boot Camp.

The wedding show reality series spotlights so-called ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas’ by their upcoming nuptials. Each episode follows two hilariously unhinged brides as they hurtle toward the altar. We meet the brides and their grooms, learn their backgrounds, relationship histories, and see how the wedding has taken over their lives. As we move closer to the brides’ big day, tempers and tensions flare, the patience of loved ones is tested and monumental meltdowns become inevitable as the Bridezillas are pushed to the edge – all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding.

The series is executive produced by Laura Halperin. Executive producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell and Angela Molloy. Executive producer for DCD Rights Limited is Nicky Davies Williams.