EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominated Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry has been tapped to star in The Outside Story, a Brooklyn-based indie feature from first-time writer/director Casimir Nozkowski. The pic, which will begin filming on location in mid-November, is being produced by Sub Genre and Greenmachine Film.

Henry stars as Charles Young, an introverted editor living a vertical life in his 2nd-floor apartment, always on deadline and in a rut. When Charles locks himself out of his building, he’s forced to go horizontal and confront the world he’s been avoiding in search of a way back inside.

Frank Hall Green, Brian Newman (former CEO of the Tribeca Film Institute), Joseph Stephans, and Nozkowski are producing the project, while Evan Thayer and Cameron O’Reilly will serve as executive producers.

Henry has a slew of upcoming releases which include TIFF titles White Boy Rick, with Matthew McConaughey, Steve McQueen’s Widows, and If Beale Street Could Talk from Barry Jenkins. Repped by JWS Entertainment, CAA, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Henry can also be heard in Sony’s animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Nozkowski is repped by Brillstein Entertainment and attorney Paul Miloknay of MiloknayWeiner LLP.