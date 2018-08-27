The U.S. is awash in subscription streaming networks, with more than 200 of them now jockeying for viewers. But the BrewDog Network, a $5-a-month service launching today, introduces a bit of a new wrinkle.

Launching today, the network will deliver a lineup of cocktail, craft beer, culinary and travel shows — not from a traditional TV programmer’s perspective, but from that of a seasoned brand marketer. BrewDog is a craft beer maker with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, and since starting out in 2007 has secured distribution in 60 worldwide markets.

BrewDog co-founders James Watt and Martin Dickie got a taste of TV by hosting their own show, Brew Dogs on the Esquire Network. After NBCUniversal pulled the plug on the short-lived venture, the pair decided to forge ahead with a 24/7 network conveying the spirit of that show, which had developed an avid following.

In a press release, the execs called BrewDog Network “a genuine move to take the video-on-demand revolution to a new level. Driven by true passion and enthusiasm, we are doing exactly what we did with craft beer; raising standards and eyebrows in equal measure.”

While the market is crowded, consumers do continue to seek out new ways to watch TV programming as the traditional bundle evolves. New research out today from Leichtman Research Group says that 69% of all U.S. households subscribe to one of the big three SVODs (Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu), up from 52% in 2015.

Of those subscribers, 63% get more than one of the services, up from 38% in 2015. Overall, 43% of U.S. households now have more than one SVOD service, compared with only 20% in 2015.

BrewDog Network at launch will combine 14 original series with curated acquisitions. One marquee original is The BrewDog Show, a reprise of Brew Dogs that sees Watt and Dickie, in the words of the press release, “take on the world one beer at a time.” The lineup also features Are You Smarter Than a Drunk Person , a quiz show hosted by actress and comedian Alison Becker; Four Sheets with comedian Zane Lamprey; and docu-series Business Punks. Acquired shows include Brown Bag Wine Tasting, hosted by William Shatner, and Surfing the Menu, an Australian cooking and lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

Chris Burke and Jared Cotton of Redtail Media, who produced Brew Dogs for Esquire, have been named General Manager and Head of Creative, respectively, for the network.

At launch, the network did not announce partnerships with connected TV platforms. Its app is available via Android and iOS devices or through its website.

Here is a sizzle reel for the BrewDog Network: