EXCLUSIVE: Acts of Violence director Brett Donowho, former Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films executive Anthony Callie, and financier Mickey Gooch have teamed to form Runaway Planet Content Group, a finance and production company that aims to produce content in the $10-$40 million dollar range.

The first film on the company’s slate is Operation Husky, a World War II drama about the Allied invasion of Sicily which will be directed by Donowho. Written by Andrew M. Henderson, the pic will be produced by Callie, Donowho, and Brandon K. Hogan of Paradox Film Group.

“We like to think of ourselves as a unique destination for film; a ‘planet’ to runaway to that gives our audiences a place to escape. Our goal is to make movies we want to watch,” said co-founders Donowho and Callie. “We’re able to take our collective experience to strategically guide our projects from development to delivery and bring the most impactful films to market.”

The company has also brought on Corbin Bronson, casting director of shows like Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger and ABC’s

Revenge, as in-house executive in charge of talent and casting.

Donowho previously served as an agent and Chief Operating Officer of the Kaplan-Stahler Agency. Callie, who was COO at E/F/O, also held a post at Oceana Media Finance and has years of practice as an entertainment attorney. Gooch spent twenty-five years building up global brokerage giant GFI Group before entering the world of film finance

“Brett [Donowho] and Tony [Callie] have the perfect combination of business savvy and creativity,” said Gooch. “I whole-heartedly believe in their vision for the company, taste in content, and professional insights. I’m honored to be a part of this journey.”