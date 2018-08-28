EXCLUSIVE: Emre Sahin, Kelly McPherson and Sarah Wetherbee, the founding partners of Karga Seven Pictures, announced today that Brett Boydstun has been promoted to the new role of Executive Vice President, Production of the Red Arrow Studios company.

In his new role, Boydstun will oversee the daily operations of the company as well as all aspects of production on Karga Seven’s slate of factual, scripted and branded television series, feature films and commercials. This included Discovery’s Hard To Kill with Tim Kennedy, Shot In the Dark at Netflix, Mysteries & Myths with Megan Fox (wt) over at the Travel Channel, and others.

Boydstun joined Karga Seven Pictures in 2016 as SVP of Production and worked on numerous series such as JFK: Declassified, Hunting Hitler, and The Hunt for the Zodiak Killer. Before boarding Karga Seven, Boydstun spent 13 years at Pilgrim Studios, where he held the position of SVP of Production Finance and Operations. He also worked at over 40 film productions, including The Prophecy, 10 Things I Hate About You, Jurassic Park 3, X Men, and 6 Days/7 Nights.

Based in Los Angeles and Istanbul, Karga Seven Pictures is an award-winning production company specializing in factual, scripted and branded productions, across film, television and digital platforms. Since launching in 2008, Karga Seven has produced more than 500 hours of programming, including the Daytime Emmy-nominated documentary special Got Your 6 at Netflix and hit series Booze Traveler at the Travel Channel.