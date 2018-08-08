Screenwriter and author Bret Easton Ellis claims free speech is being muzzled in the current political climate and that Hollywood has become “more uninteresting” as creativity is stifled.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, the author of the generation-defining book Less Than Zero and screenwriter for American Psycho awaits a Hulu version of Less Than Zero that just wrapped.
He said the recent stifling of speech in the current political climate means “everyone feels muzzled now, and it comes down to how much you can take. Can I talk about what I’m feeling and say my opinion? You get to a point where there’s a break, a fissure, and you either decide to go through it and be yourself, or you decide to hide. I don’t know what kind of life it’s like to hide. I feel more comfortable expressing myself as a completely transparent man now.”
He added: “Pence has his issues, but Trump is not an anti-gay president in any way, shape or form. I also have gay friends who support and voted for Trump, based on certain policies. It’s not just about being gay and being able to marry.”
Ellis allow that as a result of his outspoken views, he claims he has been called a “Trump apologist” and attacked for his criticisms of the Democratic Party and modern left-wing movement.
Less Than Zero was previously adapted as a feature film starring Robert Downey Jr., James Spader, Jami Gertz and Andrew McCarthy. Ellis co-wrote with Harley Peyton the screenplay for the 1987 movie, produced by Fox 21 sibling 20th Century Fox. You can watch a trailer below.
Less Than Zero was Ellis’ debut novel, published in 1985 by Simon and Schuster. It is one of four Ellis novels made into films. The others are Mary Harron’s adaptation of American Psycho in 2000, which went on to achieve cult status, Roger Avary’s 2002 The Rules of Attraction, and 2008’s The Informers.