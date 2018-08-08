Screenwriter and author Bret Easton Ellis claims free speech is being muzzled in the current political climate and that Hollywood has become “more uninteresting” as creativity is stifled.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the author of the generation-defining book Less Than Zero and screenwriter for American Psycho awaits a Hulu version of Less Than Zero that just wrapped.

He said the recent stifling of speech in the current political climate means “everyone feels muzzled now, and it comes down to how much you can take. Can I talk about what I’m feeling and say my opinion? You get to a point where there’s a break, a fissure, and you either decide to go through it and be yourself, or you decide to hide. I don’t know what kind of life it’s like to hide. I feel more comfortable expressing myself as a completely transparent man now.”

Ellis, who has recently ended his long-standing coyness about his sexuality, said playing identity politics led to Hillary Clinton’s defeat in the 2016 presidential election. He added that he’s not worried about the Trump administration’s stance on gay rights.

“It’s not something that I worry about, or is on my mind,” Ellis said. “That’s the problem with identity politics, and it’s what got Hillary into trouble. If you have a vagina, you had to vote for Hillary. This has seeped into a bedrock credo among a lot of people, and you’ve gotta step back. People are not one-issue voters. I am not going to vote as a gay man, and I don’t think the idea of us not being allowed to marry is going to happen.”

He added: “Pence has his issues, but Trump is not an anti-gay president in any way, shape or form. I also have gay friends who support and voted for Trump, based on certain policies. It’s not just about being gay and being able to marry.”

Ellis allow that as a result of his outspoken views, he claims he has been called a “Trump apologist” and attacked for his criticisms of the Democratic Party and modern left-wing movement.