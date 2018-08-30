EXCLUSIVE: Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired the North American rights to the PJ Raval-directed human rights documentary Call Her Ganda. In addition to mapping out an Oscar campaign for the politically-charged documentary, Breaking Glass is announced that Call Her Ganda will hit theatres in New York on Sept. 21 and will roll out to theaters in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, San Francisco on Oct. 5 and then nationwide rollout in the fall to coincide with awards season.

The award-winning documentary follows the brutal murder case of Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude by a U.S. Marine and the obstacles faced in the pursuit of justice by three women intimately invested in the case. An activist attorney (Virgie Suarez), a transgender journalist (Meredith Talusan) and Jennifer’s mother (Julita “Nanay” Laude) galvanize a political uprising, seeking justice and taking on hardened histories of U.S. imperialism in the Philippines.

“Especially with our current political climate, I hope viewers find inspiration in witnessing these resilient women taking on the U.S., a foreign superpower, fighting for their voices to be heard and demanding accountability despite the odds. As Americans, we should all take a note, and support their efforts, while also fighting the oppressive forces in our own backyards”, said Raval. “I’m thrilled to be working with Breaking Glass who is dedicated to bringing the story of Jennifer Laude to audiences nationwide.”

Call Her Ganda made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year and then made its way to numerous festivals including the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, Frameline SF, Outfest, DMZ Docs in Korea as well as Inside Out Toronto LGBTQ Film Festival.

Breaking Glass acquired rights to the film in a deal negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff, Josh Braun of Submarine Entertainment, the film’s executive producer Daniel Chalfen of Naked Edge Films and Raval of Unraval Pictures.

Watch an exclusive clip from the documentary below.