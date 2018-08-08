L.A.’s Finest co-showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier have a signed a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, the studio behind the new drama series.

Under the pact, Margolis and Sonnier will develop projects for all platforms for the studio and continue as co-showrunners, along with former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey, and executive producers on L.A.’s Finest, the Bad Boys offshoot starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, which was given a 13-episode series order by Charter Communications in June.

L.A.s Finest, which hails from Margolis, Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment, is Charter’s first major series order for its Spectrum platform. It’s slated for premiere in 2019.

Co-written by Margolis and Sonnier, L.A.s Finest follows Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, Syd is pushed to examine whether her unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret. These two women don’t agree on much, but they find common ground when it comes to taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles in this character-driven drama.

Margolis and Sonnier began as staff writers on the first season of NBC/Sony’s The Blacklist and rose through the ranks. This is their first overall deal with SPT.

Margolis & Sonnier are repped by CAA, John Tantillo and attorney Stephen Clark.