The Boston Globe’s editorial board is trying to organize a national media campaign that will condemn President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media in op-eds to run on Aug. 16.

So far, the Globe claims, at least 70 outlets have agreed to participate. “We are not the enemy of the people,’’ said Marjorie Pritchard, deputy managing editor of the Boston Globe editorial page and the organizer of the campaign.

Pritchard said the campaign is designed to educate the public on the dangers presented by Trump’s denunciations of “fake news.”

The Globe is calling on opinion writers that staff newspaper editorial boards to produce independent opinion pieces about the Trump’s media attacks. The participants range from large daily newspapers to small weekly outlets.

Only opinion writers have been targeted. ‘‘Our words will differ. But at least we can agree that such attacks are alarming,’’ the Globe appeal said.