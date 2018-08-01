Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, Bates Motel) is joining the cast of Amazon drama series Bosch for the upcoming fifth season. Hurst will play Hector Bonner, a former client of attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), currently working as her investigator.

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

The role reunites Hurst with Welliver, with whom he worked on Sons of Anarchy. Hurst is known for his role as Opie Winston on the AMC series. His additional television credits include Bates Motel, Outsiders, Medium, King & Maxwell, Wanted and Steven Spielberg’s Syfy miniseries Taken. His film credits include his breakout performance opposite Denzel Washington in Disney’s Remember the Titans, for which he also directed the film’s second unit footage.

Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company. The series was developed for television by Eric Overmyer (Treme, The Wire) and is executive produced by Daniel Pyne (Backstabbing For Beginners, Fracture,), Overmyer ,Henrik Bastin (The 100 Code, American Odyssey), Pieter Jan Brugge (Heat, The Insider), John Mankiewicz, Connelly, Henrik Pabst, Jan David Frouman and Elle Johnson. Welliver also serves as Producer.