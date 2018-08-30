NYPD Blue alumna Jacqueline Obradors is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of Amazon’s Bosch.

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

Obradors will play the fast learning and good at hiding her nerves, Detective Christina Vega, who’s been brought up to work in homicide. She feels the promotion has been a long time coming and is determined to prove her worth as quickly as possible.

Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company. The series was developed for television by Eric Overmyer (Treme, The Wire) and is executive produced by Daniel Pyne (Backstabbing For Beginners, Fracture,), Overmyer, Henrik Bastin (The 100 Code, American Odyssey), Pieter Jan Brugge (Heat, The Insider), John Mankiewicz, Connelly, Henrik Pabst, Jan David Frouman and Elle Johnson. Welliver also serves as Producer.

Obradors is known for her lead role as Detective Rita Ortiz in ABC crime drama series NYPD Blue. Other credits include major roles in Franklin and Bash, Lopez, Six Days and Seven Nights, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and A Man Apart. She’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and KMR & Associates.