Former Transporter star Chris Vance is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of Amazon’s drama series Bosch. Vance will play Dalton Walsh, the Big Boss of the opioid ring.

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company. The series was developed for television by Eric Overmyer (Treme, The Wire) and is executive produced by Daniel Pyne (Backstabbing For Beginners, Fracture,), Overmyer, Henrik Bastin (The 100 Code, American Odyssey), Pieter Jan Brugge (Heat, The Insider), John Mankiewicz, Connelly, Henrik Pabst, Jan David Frouman and Elle Johnson. Welliver also serves as Producer.

Vance is known for his lead role as Frank Martin in Transporter,based on the Fox feature film starring Jason Statham, which aired on TNT and Netflix. He also served as an executive producer on the second season. He also recurred on several series including CBS’ Hawaii Five-O, Supergirl, TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, Dexter, Burn Notice, Prison Break and Fox’s Mental, among others.

Vance is repped by APA and Alchemy Entertainment.