The Wire alum Chris Ashworth has booked a recurring role on the fifth season of Amazon’s drama series Bosch. Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddickas Deputy Chief Irvin Irving. Ashworth will play Vardy, but no other details are being revealed. Known best as volatile Ukrainian thug Sergei Malatov, aka ‘The Russian’ in HBO’s The Wire, Ashworth was seen earlier year as Miro in Amazon’s Sneaky Pete and in a guest role on CBS’ Elementary. Ashworth is repped by Hummel Entertainment.

Lyndon Smith (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is set for a recurring role opposite Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan in Apple’s thriller drama series Are You Sleeping, from the scripted drama venture of Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Are You Sleeping, created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. Smith will play a first year law associate with strong convictions who works closely with Spencer’s character. Smith recently recurred on the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Showtime’s White Famous and TruTV’s I’m Sorry. She can also be seen starring in Netflix feature Step Sisters. Smith is repped by Main Title Entertainment and Gersh.