Speculation is high that Bond 25 has moved off its release date after Danny Boyle’s exit, but sources tell Deadline it might be wishful thinking by rival distributors. The film hasn’t abdicated its November 8, 2019 release date, not yet at least. It is possible that if a replacement director is named within the next 60 days, Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 can keep its date, sources said.

The decision rests with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, and they are keeping things close to the vest.

Nobody is talking, but I’ve heard an approach was made to Jean-Marc Vallee, who followed Dallas Buyers Club with the limited series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects. I’ve heard his participation is unlikely due to scheduling. Another name I’m hearing as a real possibility is Baby Driver‘s Edgar Wright, who has said he would love to do a James Bond. The other two helmers who were on a short list are Hell or High Water‘s David Mackenzie and Yann Demange, the ’71 director who helmed White Boy Rick. So there are good filmmakers who are available and if any of them accept, chances are Bond 25 would keep its date, I’m told.

Some of that depends on whether the producers stick to the script John Hodge wrote from an idea by Boyle, or if they return to the script written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Stay tuned.