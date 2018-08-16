The Boise Boys are back in town. HGTV has ordered a 13-episode second season of the fixer-upper-and-flip series for a spring premiere.

Boise Boys follows best buds Luke Caldwell, a designer, and Clint Robertson, a licensed contractor, as they revitalize the Idaho city’s most dilapidated properties into resale-ready homes.

During its first season, Boise Boys helped HGTV consistently rank as the No. 1 cable network among upscale women 25-54 in the Thursday 11 PM timeslot, the Discovery-owned cable network said.