Lost Girl alumna Anna Silk is set for a recurring role opposite Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas in Blood & Treasure, CBS’ hourlong serialized action-adventure series set to premiere in summer 2019.

Written by Matthew Federman & Stephen Scaia, Blood & Treasure, which hails from CBS Television Studios, centers on a brilliant antiquities expert, Danny (Barr), and a cunning art thief, Lexi (Pernas), who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

Silk will play Roarke. Incredibly astute, quick and always braced for action, Roarke is a skilled international tracker and fighter. Although she may seem unassuming at first, she is the toughest of her group of mercenaries and is unwavering in her take no prisoners approach.

Katia Winter, James Callis and Michael James Shaw also star.

Silk is best known for her lead role as Bo Dennis on all five seasons of popular Canadian supernatural drama series Lost Girl. She’s repped by Global Artists Agency and A Management Co.