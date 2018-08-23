EXCLUSIVE: Rich Dotcom is officially joining the team. Ennis Esmer, who has played the fan-favorite billionaire and dark web mastermind on Blindspot as a recurring guest star for the past three seasons, has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season of the NBC drama series.

This is a logical evolution for the character, originally introduced as a case-of-the-week villain Kurt (Sullivan Stapleton) and Jane (Jaimie Alexander) encountered while following a tattoo on Jane’s body in Episode 9 of Blindspot‘s first season. With his eccentricity, Rich Dotcom ((real name Gord Enver) instantly popped. Because of his immediate popularity among fans of the show, Rich Dotcom was brought back for another episode later in the first season and two more episodes in Season 2 before a heavily recurring turn in Season 3 when the billionaire criminal mastermind became FBI consultant.

Season 4 of Blindspot premieres on Friday, October 12.

Turkish-born, Canadian-raised Esmer also has been recurring on Audience Network’s comedy series You Me Her and has been a series regular on Global’s Canadian drama series Private Eyes. Previously, Esmer co-starred on the Amazon series Red Oaks, which ran for three seasons, and on CTV’s The Listener, which ran for five seasons. His work on the latter show earned him an ACTRA Award nomination and two Canadian Comedy Award nominations.

Upcoming for Esmer is a recurring role on the fifth season of Pop’s Schitt’s Creek. On the film side, he will next be seen opposite Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams in the indie Clara, which is set to screen at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.