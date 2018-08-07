Today marks Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which goes beyond the confines of Hollywood. #BlackWomensEqualPayDay is set for Aug. 7 because black women had to work all of 2017 until this day in 2018 to catch up with what white men earned in 2017. Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Robin Thede and other Hollywood insiders took to Twitter to voice their support for this day that recognizes the gender pay gap.
Rhimes and Washington posted a video of real-life conversations with black women and how the pay gap impacts them. The video comes from Lean In, an organization that empowers women to achieve their ambitions. According to the video and the website, black women in the U.S. are paid 38% less than white men and 21% less than white women.
In addition to Rhimes, Washington and comedian Thede, celebrities tweeted support for #BlackWomensEqualPayDay. Orange is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks tweeted, “This isn’t only about what I deserve but what so many hard working black women of all walks of life deserve.”
She was joined by allies including Common, DeRay Mckesson, Patricia Arquette, Chelsea Clinton, and Elizabeth Banks, who weighed in, “With the current pay gap, black women have to work an additional 219 days to make what white men earn in a year – that’s an extra eight months. I support equal pay because #38PercentCounts.”
Read more tweets below.