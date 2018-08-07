Today marks Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which goes beyond the confines of Hollywood. #BlackWomensEqualPayDay is set for Aug. 7 because black women had to work all of 2017 until this day in 2018 to catch up with what white men earned in 2017. Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Robin Thede and other Hollywood insiders took to Twitter to voice their support for this day that recognizes the gender pay gap.

Rhimes and Washington posted a video of real-life conversations with black women and how the pay gap impacts them. The video comes from Lean In, an organization that empowers women to achieve their ambitions. According to the video and the website, black women in the U.S. are paid 38% less than white men and 21% less than white women.

In addition to Rhimes, Washington and comedian Thede, celebrities tweeted support for #BlackWomensEqualPayDay. Orange is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks tweeted, “This isn’t only about what I deserve but what so many hard working black women of all walks of life deserve.”

She was joined by allies including Common, DeRay Mckesson, Patricia Arquette, Chelsea Clinton, and Elizabeth Banks, who weighed in, “With the current pay gap, black women have to work an additional 219 days to make what white men earn in a year – that’s an extra eight months. I support equal pay because #38PercentCounts.”

Read more tweets below.

It’s #BlackWomensEqualPayDay – the day a typical black woman gets paid what a white man made in 2017. 8 months more work to equal the same pay!! So until we have equal pay, here’s my proposal: ALL BLACK WOMEN GET TO TAKE PAID LEAVE FROM JAN-AUG — Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 7, 2018

LISTEN UP! Did you know that black women are paid 38% less than white men? 38 PERCENT. I support equal pay—because #38PercentCounts. #BlackWomensEqualPayDay https://t.co/svLlxldPHt pic.twitter.com/bYg7HbgJkD — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 7, 2018

I think I like “Where’s Our 38%?” much better. This isn’t only about what I deserve but what so many hard working black women of all walks of life deserve. 🙂 #BlackWomenEqualPayDay — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) August 7, 2018

Black Women are bold, brave and inspiring, we must take the time to let them know that they matter. And speak up for equal pay. 🗣️👩🏾‍🚀👩🏽‍💼👩🏽‍💻👩🏾‍🔬👩🏿‍⚕️👩🏽‍⚖️ #BlackWomensEqualPayDay — NAACP (@NAACP) August 7, 2018

I support #BlackWOmensEqualPayDay and stand united with the people and organizations fighting for equal pay! Love. https://t.co/vAt89AAzIw — COMMON (@common) August 7, 2018

In a recent conversation with an expert on the wealth gap, I learned that the median wealth for single black mothers is $0. There is nothing about that that is right, just, or equitable. #BlackWomensEqualPayDay — deray (@deray) August 7, 2018

With the current pay gap, black women have to work an additional 219 days to make what white men earn in a year- that's an extra eight months. I support equal pay because #38PercentCounts. #BlackWomensEqualPayDay https://t.co/0WaZLd67de — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 7, 2018

#BlackWomensEqualPayDay Black Women are still being paid less then their white male and female counterparts. Making it harder to purchase a home, pay back college loans, and to retire comfortably. It has lifelong consequences. #Stop — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 7, 2018

These stats are simultaneously shocking & unsurprising. White people need to amplify this and do better standing up for black women in the workplace. #BlackWomenEqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/hp5KAG963D — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) August 7, 2018

Today is #BlackWomensEqualPayDay. Did you know black women make 63¢ for every $1 that a white man makes? Black women need and deserve #EqualPay. We must #DemandMore action for women of color to be equally paid. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 7, 2018

Today is #BlackWomensEqualPayDay. Good read about why this offensive #paygap is significant & why closing it is in everyone’s interest: https://t.co/lIbL9E12qu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 7, 2018