Another financial milestone is expected to arrive this weekend for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which should cross the $700M in domestic box office gross at some point, making it the third film ever to top that mark.

The film, released Feb. 16, is now in its 25th weekend. With an A+ CinemaScore and a 97% Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the film has continually established new records since its debut.

The film’s February box office set records by earning $242.1M over President’s Day weekend, including a Friday–Sunday gross of $202M, followed by one of the biggest second weekends in history with $111.7M (now ranking as the third-biggest second frame ever behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War).

With an additional $646.7M internationally, Black Panther’s global cume has risen to $1.346B to date, ranking as the second-biggest film so far this year, trailing only Avengers: Infinity War.