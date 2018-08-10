“The truth is far more complex than you may wish to hear”… the BBC and Netflix have dropped the first trailer for John Goodman and Michaela Coel-fronted genocide drama Black Earth Rising.

The Roseanne star and Chewing Gum creator star in the Hugo Blick-created series alongside Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child), Harriet Walter (The Crown, Downton Abbey), Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Lucian Msamati (Taboo) and Abena Ayivor (A United Kingdom).

The story, which is set across the UK, Europe, Africa and the U.S., centers on Kate Ashby, played by Coel, who was rescued as a young child during the Rwandan genocide and adopted by Eve Ashby (Walter), a world-class British prosecutor in international criminal law. Kate was raised in Britain and, now in her late 20s, she works as a legal investigator in the law chambers of Michael Ennis (Goodman). When Eve takes on a case at the International Criminal Court, prosecuting an African militia leader, the story pulls Michael and Kate into a journey that will upend their lives forever.

The eight-part drama, which is produced by Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic, is described as a labyrinthine thriller about the prosecution of international war crimes and the personal, legal and political turmoil it ignites as well as the West’s relationship with contemporary Africa. It was written and directed by BAFTA-winner Hugo Blick, best known for series including The Honourable Woman and The Shadow Line. BBC Two will air in the UK, while Netflix holds global rights.