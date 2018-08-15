We’ll be seeing more of ‘Dollar’ Bill Stearn in the upcoming fourth season of Billions. Kelly AuCoin, who has recurred as the character for the past three seasons of the Showtime series, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season.

AuCoin’s ‘Dollar’ Bill Stearn is a loyal Axe Capital employee. He has appeared in 30 episodes since Season 1.

Season three of Billions found Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) in a world that has shifted on its axis. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Chuck’s wife and Axe’s performance coach, is all in for both of them, an uneasy and dangerous position for her, and one that ultimately puts her to a decision that could alter the direction of her life irrevocably.

Malin Ackerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon and Jeffrey DeMunn round out the cast.

AuCoin was recently seen as Pastor Tim on FX’s The Americans, Gary Stampler on Netflix’s House of Cards and Hercules Mulligan on AMC’s Turn, and appeared in features The Post and Wizard of Lies. AuCoin is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and Davis Spylios Management.