Bill Maher famously donated $1 million to Barack Obama to defeat Mitt Romney, then more recently joked he’d gladly hand over the same amount for Romney to take over from Donald Trump. But now the HBO host is really ponying up again: Deadline has confirmed that Maher has donated $1 million to the Senate Majority PAC to help get Democrats in the Senate.

The contribution addresses two of the peeves most often expressed by the host on Real Time with Bill Maher: what he views as a certain tightfistedness among Democratic one-percenters and what he thinks is the archaic structure of a Senate predisposed to favor big, red states with small populations.

His latest contribution goes to the Senate Majority Pac, a fundraising committee aligned with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Back in 2012, Maher made an identical monetary infusion to Priorities USA Action to help get Obama reelected. In 2016, he joked about offering Hillary Clinton the same amount if she’d come on his show, but then set guest Julian Assange straight after the Wikileaks chief announced on Real Time that a “William Maher” had given a Clinton-affiliated entity $1 million.

Wrong William Maher, the host said. “I can’t give a million dollars anytime somebody runs for president.”

More recently, Maher said on his HBO special Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma that in 2012, “I was so scared Romney was going to be president I gave Obama a million bucks,” but now, “I would gladly give Romney $1M tomorrow if he would take over America. Swear to god!”

“I will become a Mormon, how about that?” the outspoken atheist Maher said.

On the June 23 Real Time, Maher criticized Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg for what he sees as a failure to keep pace with Republican donors like Sheldon Adelson. “Where are the billionaire liberals?” Maher asked.