Nira Park, producer of Baby Driver and Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Cornetto trilogy, is to leave Big Talk Productions, the film and TV firm she founded.

Park, who has had a long-standing producer relationship with Edgard Wright and also produced Sacha Baron Cohen’s Grimsby, founded the company in 1995.

She produced films including Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End as well as Joe Cornish’s Attack The Block and is currently producing The Kid Who Would Be King starring Rebecca Ferguson and Patrick Stewart, due for release in early 2019 for 20th Century Fox.

In TV, she produced British sitcom Spaced as well as Black Books, Him & Her and Free Agents, which was adapted by NBC.

Park sold the business to ITV Studios in 2013 and is planning to “pursue other opportunities”.

Park said, “When I set up Big Talk, the dream was to create a place where like-minded collaborators could produce material in a nurturing environment. I have always believed that trust and respect of friendship is the best foundation for success and Matthew and Kenton shared this ethos when they joined the company and have successfully grown the company keeping these tenets as the core of the business. Surrounded by a team of people who inspired me every single day, the last ten years have been an incredible journey. I am extremely excited for the next chapter in my career, and wish all the amazing people at Big Talk the very best in continuing to fly the flag for original story telling.”

Kenton Allen, Chief Executive, Big Talk Productions added, “It was a long-held dream to work with Nira at Big Talk and the last 10 years have been an amazing rollercoaster ride. Nira is an awesome friend, fantastic colleague and immensely talented, world-class producer She has impeccable taste and is the guiding light behind the careers of some our brightest stars in front of and behind the camera. We wish Nira the very best of luck in her new venture and the good news is, we plan to collaborate on a few choice projects in the future.”

Matthew Justice, Managing Director, Big Talk Productions added, “It was such an honour to join Nira back in 2007 at Big Talk, the company she founded in 1995. We went from a two room office on Great Titchfield Street to the company that we all know and love today. It has been a terrific experience, exacting, exciting and always inspiring. We’ve always believed in letting the work speak for itself, and it was Nira’s extremely high standards that set the bar for all of us. We wish her all the luck and love in the World.”