Netflix said today that Season 2 of Big Mouth will premiere on the streaming service October 5, returning Andrew and Nick and their fully inappropriate hormone monsters after a strong first season. It was renewed in October.

The animated series (for adults) follows a group of now-seventh graders still grappling with the emotional baggage that comes with growing up, including hormones at full tilt and the awkward realities of self-discovery, body image shame, sex ed classes (“Is he drawing a uterus or a zone defense?” Andrew asks in the new season teaser) and more.

Nick Kroll, co-creator and executive producer, leads the voice cast with fellow returnees John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein. They are joined this season by Gina Rodriguez and David Thewlis, the latter who plays The Shame Wizard, The Hormone Monster’s mortal enemy who haunts the kids by stoking their deepest shame.

The 10-episode series, a Netflix production, is created/executive produced by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

Here’s the Season 2 teaser:.