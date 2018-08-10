CBS’ Big Brother (2.0 rating in 18-49 demographic, 7.42 million total viewers) looks to have reclaimed Thursday’s top spot after ceding to football the previous week, though NFL preseason matchups airing across the broadcast landscape may have played games with early numbers.

On Week 2 of the gridiron lead-up that saw some kneeling and fist-raised protests as well as preemptions across the Big 4, the 9 PM Big Brother original jumped half a rating point compared with last week. It followed the night’s second highest-rated show in the demo, CBS’ Young Sheldon repeat (1.5, 7.07M), while its 8 PM Big Bang Theory repeat (1.4, 7.29M) took silver for the night in total viewers.

Big Brother’s weekly gains pale compared to back to back originals of NBC’s Trial & Error which leaped six-tenths compared to its most recent broadcast. (They followed NBC’s 8 PM America’s Got Talent repeat, which clocked 1.4 demo rating and 6.79M viewers).

ABC’s 8 PM The Gong Show original (0.8, 4.21M) checked in three-tenths of a rating point higher than the previous week. Also popping was ABC’s Match Game (1.0, 4.47M), and Take Two (0.8, 3.68M).

Pre-preemption adjustments, CBS led Thursday night with a 1.5 and 6.61M viewers. NBC (1.1, 4.88M) placed second in total viewers, while tying Fox (1.1, 4.00M) in the demo. ABC (0.9, 4.12M) stood at No. 4 in the demo, and No. 3 in overall audience. The CW (0.3, 1.08M) followed with repeats of Supernatural (0.3, 1.12M) and Black Lightning (0.3, 1.03M).