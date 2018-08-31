CBS’ Big Brother (1.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, 6.86 million viewers) easily topped Thursday’s broadcast ratings, which were skewed by the last full slate of NFL preseason games which infiltrated network affiliates’ primetime schedules. Expect these early numbers to be adjusted down quite a bit in the finals; we’ll update when those numbers come in.

Still, for now 9 PM’s Big Brother was the night’s top-rated and most-watched show as one of Thursday’s only originals.

ABC was the only other network to offer fresh fare, with the season finale of The Gong Show (0.8, 4.22M) at 8 PM followed by back-to-back episodes of Take Two at 9 (0.9, 4.50M) and 10 (0.8, 3.65M). Gong Show was up three-tenths from last week’s preliminary rating, reflecting the NFL’s impact.

NBC and Fox showed all repeats, as did CBS outside its reality staple.

Overall early numbers, per Nielsen: CBS (1.3, 5.89M), Fox (1.2, 4.18M), NBC (0.9, 4.10M), ABC (0.8, 4.13M), the CW (0.4, 1.30M).