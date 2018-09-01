In response to online uproar caused by the perceived misbehavior of Big Brother contestant JC Mounduix, the show’s executive producers have issued a statement denying any problem.

The CBS reality staple’s current contestants include Mounduix, who has been involved in some incidents before. This time, he was viewed sharing a bed with and kissing Tyler Crispen on the show’s 24/7 online feed. The footage shows him rubbing Crispen’s face and arm, then kissing his armpits.

The New York Daily News previously reported that Mounduix claimed that his behavior was an attempt to comfort Crispen while he was having nightmares.

Mounduix, Crispen CBS

Fans on social media weren’t buying it. Many called for his removal from the show.

Part of the problem is that Mounduix is a repeat offender in upsetting his fellow houseguests. In July, the live cam showed him using an ice cream scooper on several housemates, attempting to stimulate their genitalia and allegedly touching a female guest.

Today, a statement from Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said a thorough investigation was conducted.

“The expression of viewer concerns regarding JC Mounduix’s behavior was reviewed immediately,” the producers said. “All video was examined in its entirety. We spoke with all three of the houseguests separately in detail about the incidents. Tyler and Haleigh explained to producers that they in no way felt threatened, unsafe or sexually harassed. If there was any indication from our Houseguests of sexual misconduct, we and CBS would have taken immediate action. The safety and security of our houseguests is and will continue to be our top priority.”