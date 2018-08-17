CBS’s 9 PM Big Brother (1.8, 6.49M) prevailed Wednesday primetime in the demo, while the network’s 8 PM The Big Bang Theory repeat (1.2, 6.51M) topped in total viewers on a night when NFL-preseason games preempted in significant ways. Those pre-emptions include Boston and Philly for CBS, as well as major markets of NBC and ABC.

CBS’s 8 PM hour, also including Young Sheldon encore (1.1, 6.02M) bested NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games repeat (1.1, 4.84M) and ABC’s special 20/20 on Aretha Franklin (0.8, 4.78M) who died Thursday. Also, Fox’s 8-10 PM NASCAR racing (0.4, 1.37M) and CW’s Supernatural rerun (0.2, 850K).

Big Brother towered over NBC’s back to back Trial & Error broadcasts (0.9, 3.41M, 0.7, 2.82M), ABC’s Match Game (0.8, 4.04M) and CW’s Black Lightning repeat (0.2, 480K) at 9.

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU repeat (0.7, 3.38M) and CBS’s S.W.A.T. rerun (0.7, 3.36M) tied for top spot in the demo and were neck-and-neck in total viewers. But ABC’s Take Two (0.6, 3.50) finished first in overall audience.

Before NFL data adjustments, CBS (1.2, 5.371M) dominated the night, followed by ABC (0.8, 4..107M) which tied NBC (0.8, 3.777M) in the demo . Fox (0.3, 1.365M) and CW (0.2, 848K) followed.