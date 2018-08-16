The BFI London Film Festival (Oct 10 -21) has set its first premiere outside the UK capital with a Manchester screening of Mike Leigh’s Peterloo on October 17.

The screening, attended by writer-director Leigh and cast, will take place at the city’s HOME venue and will be followed by a London screening two days later.

The Amazon-backed pic tells the story of the Peterloo massacre, which took place 199 years ago today. The notorious episode saw British government forces charge into a crowd of over 60,000 that had gathered to demand political reform and protest against rising levels of poverty.

Starring are Rory Kinnear, Maxine Peake, Neil Bell, Philip Jackson, Vincent Franklin, Karl Johnson and Tim McInnerny. Pic reunites Leigh with his regular team of Dick Pope (cinematography), Suzie Davies (production design), Jacqueline Durran (costumes), Christine Blundell (hair and make-up), Jon Gregory (editing) and Gary Yershon (music). Georgina Lowe produces for Thin Man Films, with Gail Egan serving as executive producer.

eOne will release in the UK on November 2, 2018. LFF’s full programme is announced at the end of this month.