The BFI’s Deputy Head Of Press Emma Hewitt is joining BBC Films in a newly created role to head up communications.

BBC Films is bringing comms in-house and Hewitt, who has served at the BFI since 2011, will be responsible for overall brand strategy and delivery across the division’s press, marketing and digital outreach. She begins after the LFF in October.

At the BFI she worked on comms across the BFI’s corporate and industry remits including the BFI Film Fund, cultural outputs including BFI Southbank, theatrical and DVD releases, and the BFI London Film Festival. Prior to the BFI she was a PR and Marketing Executive at regional screen agency EM Media, which backed projects including Anton Corbijn’s Control and Andrew Haigh’s Weekend.

BBC Films Director Rose Garnett, who was appointed in 2017, said, “We’re thrilled Emma is coming to join us at BBC Films in this newly created role. Her energy, vision and track record means there is nobody better to lead BBC Films comms. Working across all Film activity and working with the BBC communications Content team, we can’t wait for Emma to start with us.”

Hewitt added, “It’s a huge privilege to join the UK’s most beloved broadcaster and a complete thrill to be part of the exceptional team Rose is building at BBC Films. Passionate champions of brilliant filmmaking, they are committed to making BBC Films a supportive and empowering home for talent – the chance to join them and shout about their work was too good to miss. I’ve had a blast at the BFI working with some truly wonderful people and while I’m sad to leave, I’m looking forward to staying in touch as I embark on this exciting new role.”

The new communications role was advertised on the BBC Careers site. BBC Films’ slate includes Judy, The White Crow and Yardie.