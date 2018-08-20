A few weeks after an appearance by Bobby Brown at TCA summer press tour raised questions about what was going through the singer’s mind, a new art installation will let fans find out for themselves.

The immersive, interactive project from BET Networks and brand studio WP Narrative went on display Sunday at New York’s Harlem Week. It features a 30-foot replica of Brown’s head, complete with “iconic fade haircut.”

A press release touting the promotion says it invites visitors inside the “complex and creative mind” of the pop star. “As the public physically enters his mind, they experience 3-dimensional storytelling, passing through his ephemeral thoughts, capturing his highs and lows, surrounded by projection mapped brain synapses and floating 3D holograms of key imagery from his life.”

BET is building awareness of the September premiere of miniseries The Bobby Brown Story. It details the singer’s 30-year career, including a tabloid-bait marriage to Whitney Houston and his survival of her death and that of their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. The largely congenial TCA panel grew tense in its final minutes when Brown insisted that police reports about Houston being a victim of domestic violence by Brown were “completely wrong,” despite 911 calls and other evidence. BET abruptly canceled a planned scrum with reporters after the panel.

The installation can be accessed for free between noon and 8PM ET daily at the corner of Lenox Terrace Place and 135th Street. According to the press release, “The portable sensorial experience will display ethereal dream-like images on experiential screens that will project fragments of Bobby Brown’s life through existing footage, fog screen technology and hologram imagery.” (Somewhere, Billy Eichner must be marveling at life’s tendency to imitate his art.)