Epix has given a formal 10-episode series order to Our Lady, LTD, a modern noir drama starring Oscar winner Ben Kingsley, from Patriot creator Steve Conrad and Epix’s sister studio MGM Television. Production is slated to begin this fall in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with an eye toward a 2019 premiere.

Written by Conrad and Patriot co-producer Bruce Terris, Our Lady, LTD (fka Our Lady of Perpetual Grace), follows James, a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he suspects.

Conrad and Terris serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Conrad directing six episodes. Also executive producing are Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. The series will be produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Our Lady, LTD had been in the works for months and actively casting for awhile, with several other roles close to being filled. The series joins Epix’s lineup of original programming, which includes season two of Get Shorty and the upcoming revival of The Contender, from MGM TV and executive producer Mark Burnett. For 2019, the network has on tap drama series Godfather of Harlem starring Forrest Whitaker, from executive producers Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, and Pennyworth, an origin story about Batman’s best friend and butler, Alfred Pennyworth, from Warner Horizon Television and DC Comics.

This marks a rare major TV series role for Kingsley, who has been largely focused on features, earning four Oscar nominations and a win for Gandhi. On TV, he most starred starred in the Spike miniseries Tut. He will next be seen on the big screen in Chris Weitz’s thriller Operation Finale, which hits theaters tomorrow. He is repped by CAA and Independent Talent. Terris is represented by CAA, Original Artists, and attorney Melissa Rogal of Lichter Grossman.