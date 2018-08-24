Fifty-five seconds is all it takes for this Ben Is Back teaser to leave us wondering what’s next. Toronto Film Festival attendees will get the first chance, as Peter Hedges’ drama starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges makes its world premiere there as a special presentation next month.

The trailer starts with a mood-setting crunch of boots on snow and sticks as young Ben (Hedges), puffing on a vape, arrives at an empty suburban home on a gray, wintry day. Meanwhile, a woman (Roberts) is pulling up in the driveway with her two daughters. All are stunned to see Ben waiting.

It could be a Hallmark commercial, until the eldest daughter warns mom not to get out of the car: “Mom, Mom, no, don’t.”

She does, they hug. End of tease.

The official synopsis tells us 19-year-old Ben Burns is home for Christmas, and mom Holly is relieved and welcoming but wary of Ben staying clean. Over a turbulent 24 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother’s undying love for her son is tested as she does everything in her power to keep him safe.

Ben is Back also stars Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton. Hedges writes as well as directs. LD Entertainment, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will release the film in theaters December 7.

Take a look at the teaser trailer and let us know what you think.