EXCLUSIVE: Hell or High Water star Ben Foster is to lead the cast of historical action-drama Medieval, about 14th century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka.

Czech filmmaker Petr Jákl’s (Ghoul) has written and will direct the film with shooting due to begin this fall in and around Prague. Jákl produces alongside Cassian Elwes (Mudbound).

The English-language movie will chart the story of national hero Zizka (“Jan Zizka of Trocnov,” as he also is known), a revered military tactician who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire. He is known for his innovative strategies and for quickly training peasants to face skilled and armored opponents who usually outnumbered his own troops. The film will also focus on his relationship with a local heiress and his faceoff against a rival king.

Shutterstock

Backers include the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Creative Europe and private sources. Additional support comes from the Middle Bohemia Region, the Capital City of Prague and the President of the Senate of Parliament of the Czech Republic.

“I loved this script and loved Petr’s first two movies,” said Elwes. “I think he‘s going to do a fantastic job on this film. And I couldn‘t be more excited to work with Ben Foster again, after my experience with him on Ain‘t Them Bodies Saints. He‘s one of the greatest young actors working right now.”

Foster recently starred in Debra Granik’s Sundance drama Leave No Trace. He will next be seen opposite Elle Fanning in Mélanie Laurent’s SXSW title Galveston. He is repped by UTA.

Lee Daniels’ The Butler and Mudbound producer Elwes is currently in post-production on Kristen Stewart starrer Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy and Dee Rees’s Netflix pic The Last Thing He Wanted. Actor-director-producer Jákl made his English-language debut with 2015 horror Ghoul about three American filmmakers who become targets of an evil spirit.