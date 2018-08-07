In the Paul Weitz-directed Bel Canto, Julianne Moore plays a famous soprano who heads to South America to perform at a swanky birthday party for a wealthy Japanese industrialist (Ken Watanabe). But the fancy gathering is rudely interrupted when the house is taken over by a guerrilla rebel group demanding the release of their imprisoned comrades. Needless to say, they ruin the party and things take a turn for the worse.

Based on the novel by Ann Patchett, the story follows the lengthy standoff and as seen in the trailer above, hostages and captors form unlikely bonds as they overcome their differences and find their shared humanity. And of course, we get some singing from Moore. Actually, it’s not Moore doing the singing — it’s international opera star Renee Fleming. Either way, it’s beautiful.

The film , which was adapted by Weitz and Anthony Weintraub, also stars Sebastian Koch, Christopher Lambert, Ryo Kase, Tenoch Huerta, and María Mercedes Coroy. Patchett’s best-selling novel was inspired by the events of the Japanese embassy hostage crisis (also called the Lima hostage crisis) of 1996-1997 in Lima, Peru. It has received several awards including the Orange Prize for Fiction and PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction

Screen Media Films will release Bel Canto in theaters on Sept. 14.