Complete casting for the pre-Broadway production of Beetlejuice The Musical is set, with Tony Award nominees Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) and Rob McClure (Something Rotten!) nabbing the ghostly roles immortalized by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin in Tim Burton’s 1988 movie.

Butler and McClure join the previously announced Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso, who’ll play the title character and Lydia, respectively. The characters were played by Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in the film.

Rounding out the musical cast are Adam Dannheisser as Charles; Leslie Kritzer as Delia; Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean; Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean; and Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho.

The pre-Broadway run of Beetlejuice begins performances in Washington D.C. at the National Theatre on Sunday, October 14, with an official opening on Sunday, November 4.

The casting announcement was made today by producers Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures’ Mark Kaufman and Langley Park Productions’ Kevin McCormick. The musical adaptation of Beetlejuice features an original score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown & Anthony King. Alex Timbers will direct, with choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Butler, in addition to playing a trio of Mean Girls characters, has also appeared on Broadway in Xanadu (Tony nominated for Best Actress); Hairspray, Beauty and the Beast, among others. TV credits include 30 Rock and The Mindy Project.

McClure was Tony-nominated for his title performance in Chaplin: The Musical, and more recently played Nick Bottom in Something Rotten! Other Broadway credits include Noises Off, Honeymoon In Vegas, I’m Not Rappaport, and the roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q. He recurs as Judge Trig Mullaney on CBS’ The Good Fight and recently shot the CBS pilot Drew.