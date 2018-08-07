Amidst some controversy over Garrett Yrigoyen’s online likes and choices, Becca Kufrin accepted the competition suitor’s proposal of marriage and brought Season 14 of The Bachelorette (1.8/9) to an conclusion – happy ending, sorta.

The finale worked out OK for ABC in the short term, as the three-hour season ender of the romance reality series rose 38% among adults 18-49 over its July 30 two-hour airing. A jump that resulted in both a season high in the key demo and, with 6.7 million tuning in for Becca’s decision, a viewership season high too.

However, as is the case often in the fast changing TV landscape, last night’s The Bachelorette took a stumble compared to its Season 13 finale of August 7, 2017.

In fact, the hurt went a little deeper in two vital categories. Down 14% in the demo from last year’s closer with Rachel Lindsay picking her Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now, last night’s Bachelorette ender is a season finale low. That’s a low for the long running spin-off not just among the 18-49 but in total audience too.

Still, 100% ahead of second place NBC in the key demo overall for the night and prepping for today’s TCA presentation, ABC probably isn’t crying too hard in their morning coffee even with the decline. Over on NBC, with both American Ninja Warrior (1.0/5) and a 10 PM Dateline (0.7/4) down a tenth, the Comcast-owned net snagged 4.67 million viewers to be second place in that category too last night.

Half encores and half originals, CBS saw last night’s Salvation (0.3/1) and Elementary (0.4/2) deliver the same ratings as their July 30 shows. On Fox, So You Think You Can Dance (0.6/3) was also even with last week. Holding up well enough against the Bachelorette finale competition, the CW’s Penn & Tell: Fool Us (0.3/2) was the same as last Monday, while Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2/1) went down a tenth among the 18-49s.