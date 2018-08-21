Fox has renewed interactive music game show Beat Shazam for a third season. Jamie Foxx will return as host and executive producer for Season Three, along with executive producers Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff and Barry Poznick. Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, also will return as deejay.

Beat Shazam has done well ratings-wise. It’s averaging three million multi-platform viewers and ranks among the summer’s Top 20 broadcast programs among Adults 18-49. It also is this summer’s most social broadcast game show with 19 million total engagements across all social channels.

“I am beyond excited that Beat Shazam is getting picked up for a third season,” said Foxx. “Huge thank you’s to our creator, Jeff Apploff, and to Mark Burnett and MGM, as well as the team at Fox for believing in us and giving us the opportunity to help change more peoples’ lives through our shared love of music.”

“Jamie Foxx is a one-of-a-kind entertainer who continues to bring his signature high energy and love of music to this show,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It really is great fun for the whole family – including Jamie and his daughter, Corinne, our resident deejay. Together with the brilliant Mark Burnett and Jeff Apploff, they have inspired contestants, audience members and viewers at home to play along, and we can’t wait to see the Beat Shazam band re-unite for Season Three.”

Wade told Deadline last month at TCA that a decision on renewals for Beat Shazam and Love Connection would be made by the end of the summer. He emphasized Fox was high on both shows. No word yet on Love Connection.

Inspired by the music-identification app, the show pits three teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify hit songs. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against app Shazam, for the chance to win one million dollars. The series has featured numerous celebrity guest stars, including Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham, Jr., Michael Bolton, Smokey Robinson, and more.

Shaquille O’Neal, Lance Bass and Joey McIntyre guest star in tonight’s episode which airs at 8 PM on Fox.

“I really love this show and really love working with Jamie and Corinne,” said Burnett. “Season Three will have even more family-friendly music fun that brings families together to both watch the series and to try to Beat Shazam themselves!”

“Beat Shazam is all about giving real people a chance to make a life-changing amount of money for knowing the biggest hits on the radio,” added Apploff. “We cannot wait to see which amazing contestants will take home the $1,000,000 in Season Three!”

Beat Shazam was created by Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Jeff Apploff, Mark Burnett, Jamie Foxx, Barry Poznick, Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick serve as executive producers