BBC Studios is to co-develop and co-produce programming across the Middle East after signing a landmark deal with Miramax owner beIN Media Group.

The production and distribution division of the British public broadcaster has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatari company. The three-year deal will see the two companies seek opportunities to develop and produce content together, while beIN will also look to acquire digital content from BBC Studios to complement the existing BBC shows that it already airs.

The deal was signed in London by Paul Dempsey, President for Global Markets at BBC Studios, and Yousef Al-Obaidly, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of beIN Media Group.

The Qatari firm operates a range of pay-TV platforms in the Middle East as well as Turkey, where it acquired Digiturk in 2016. It runs the beIN Sports network as well as a number of entertainment, movie and kids channels. It acquired Miramax in 2016.

Dempsey said, “This [deal] builds on BBC Studios’ successful existing partnership with beIN Media Group and stands to bring our expertise in development and production to an even wider international audience. It further demonstrates our commitment to working with partners globally to create world-class programmes.”

Al-Obaidly added, “We are incredibly excited about furthering our trusted partnership with BBC Studios. This memorandum of understanding establishes a new milestone of cultural collaboration between our organisations, bringing together two of the strongest global entertainment brands to deliver stand-out original content, cutting-edge innovation and – ultimately – more value to our customers. We are also delighted to support BBC Studios’ intention to explore broader business opportunities together with beIN Media Group in Qatar.”