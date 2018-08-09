Former Channel 4 content chief Ralph Lee has been appointed Director of Content at BBC Studios.

This comes after the production and distribution division of the British public broadcaster revealed last month that Chief Creative Officer Mark Linsey was handed a new role to oversee its portfolio of production company relationships.

Lee, who reports to BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie, will take up the new role in October, and will sit on BBC Studios’ Executive Committee.

He has spent the past 15 years in UK commissioning roles, principally at Channel 4, and the previous decade in a range of factual production roles. He was most recently interim Chief Creative Officer at C4, following the departure of Jay Hunt to Apple, and Deputy CCO.

Lee said, “I am thrilled to be joining BBC Studios at such a key point in its journey, off the back of its commercial debut and recent merger. With depth and richness across multiple genres, BBC Studios already has fantastic creative credentials, and I am looking forward to working with everyone there to realise our future ambitions and take our output from strength to strength.”

Davie added, “We are delighted to welcome Ralph to BBC Studios. His passion for programmes that are intelligent, unexpected and entertaining is plain to see – and he brings a proven ability to understand what audiences want, and to partner with creatives to deliver it.”