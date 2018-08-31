Gwyneth Hughes, writer of the BBC and HBO’s The Girl, has created a feature-length drama about slavery in modern Britain for the BBC.

Doing Money will star Romanian actress Anca Dumitra (Las Fierbinti) and Downton Abbey’s Allen Leech. It tells the story of Ana, a young Romanian woman snatched in broad daylight from a London street, trafficked to Ireland and used as a sex slave in a series of ‘pop up’ brothels. The 90-minute thriller exposes just how big business ‘doing money’ is.

Written by Hughes, who has also written ITV’s forthcoming adaptation of Vanity Fair, and directed by Lynsey Miller (The Boy With The Top Knot), Doing Money is produced by Warner Bros’ Renegade Pictures for BBC Two. It is produced in association with Irish broadcaster RTE, produced by Mike Dormer and exec produced by Alex Cooke and Lucy Richer. It was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Controller BBC Two and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama.

The cast also includes Tom Glynn-Carney (The Last Post), Dragos Bucur (The Long Way Back), Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), Cosmina Stratan (Beyond The Hills), Voica Oltean (Breaking News), Alina Serban (The Last Enemy), Turlough Convery (Poldark), Karen Hassan (The Fall) and Jonathan Harden (Unforgotten).

Cooke said, “We hope telling Ana’s story will give a voice to those women who are too often invisible to the people around them. It’s a privilege to bring Ana’s story to BBC Two, told with sensitivity and intelligence by writer Gwyneth Hughes and director Lynsey Miller. And I’m delighted we have such a brilliant international cast who gave remarkable performances to bring this insidious and captivating story of modern day slavery to life.”

Holland added, “This is such an urgent and shocking drama for our times and I am delighted that such a brilliant cast is coming together to tell Ana’s story. With Gwyneth Hughes’ powerful script and Lynsey Miller’s directorial vision, this promises to be hugely impactful.”