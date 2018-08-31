The BBC may have lost The Great British Bake Off to Channel 4 but it is now cooking up a new baking competition.

The British public broadcaster has ordered Celebration from Bristol-based production company Hungry Gap Productions. The show is set to air on BBC Two and emerged after putting out a casting call for contestants.

“Do you wow your neighbours with your amazing party food? Are your delicious desserts the star of every special occasion? Does your colleague make the best birthday cakes? We would love to hear from amateur cooks and bakers who would like to be part of an exciting prime-time food programme all about celebration food. We’re on the hunt for amateur cooks who make the UK’s best celebration food. Whether it’s you, or somebody you know, please get in touch,” producers said.

So far, sounds suspiciously like Bake Off.

Hungry Gap Productions was founded in 2016 by Pete Lawrence, who was previously Head of Features Production at the BBC and Creative Director at Tigress Productions. It has produced shows such as Nadiya’s Family Favourites and Nigel Slater’s Middle East.

It is the BBC’s latest cooking attempt after it lost Love Productions’ Bake Off; previous incarnations include Mary Berry’s Britain’s Best Home Cook and Nadiya Hussain’s Big Family Cooking Showdown.

It comes in the week that C4 launched its second season of Bake Off with more than 6M viewers, giving C4 its biggest audience of the year so far.