We broke the news last month that The CW was working on a lesbian Batwoman series with The Vampire Diaries executive producer Caroline Dries and CW Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti overseeing the project.

“Greg is in early stages of development at this point,” said CW president Mark Pedowitz today. Batwoman was initially announced to be a major part of a December DC crossover event before CW announced a series.

“We’ll do a pilot for mid-season, whether it goes to series, I cannot tell you,” said Pedowitz about the status quo, “We have five (DC shows) on the air and just added a sixth night.”

Could he rule out Batwoman as a potential villain? “I can’t even answer that question,” said Pedowitz. The CW boss added that “Batman already exists in the Arrowverse, because Thea Queen mentioned his name at one point.”

Deadline reported that Batwoman would be the first action superhero series to feature a gay lead character — male or female. Casting began last month for an actress, likely a lesbian, to play the character in the DC crossover event. Should Batwoman go to pilot, the same actress will play the central character in it. Batwoman would join Arrowverse, which features many LGBT characters, including Arrow‘s Curtis Holt, The Flash‘s Captain Singh, Legends‘ Sara Lance and Supergirl‘s Alex Danvers.

In Dries’ take on Batwoman, Kate Kane is armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, and she soars onto the streets of Gotham as an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to take out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But she isn’t a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.