“We are working on getting our draft in the next couple of weeks and things are progressing,” Matt Reeves said at TCA today about the current state of his Batman redux which he is set to direct for Warner Bros.

“We have conceptual stuff going and coming into being and my head is totally in the script. In fact I’m going to be leaving right now (from the Beverly Hilton) to work on the script,” added the War for the Planet of the Apes director who hopes cameras roll sometime next spring or early summer.

Reeves waved off rumors that his Batman would focus on a young caped crusader or Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One which is one of his favorite Batman comics.

“I’m just excited to be focused on a tale that’s defying for him (Batman) and is very personal to him, but at the same time, we’re really–obviously we’re not doing any origin tales or anything like that –but definitely Batman, emotional, and him being the world’s greatest detective,” said Reeves.

Reeves’ Batman will be completely separate from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight universe yet will still be “noir-driven in which Batman is investigating a particular case that takes us out into the world of Gotham”. Reeves said he did “a deep dive” reading his favorite Batman comics to inform his creative process, but didn’t want to name specific titles.

“There’s ways in which this connects to the DC universe as well and we’re one of many pieces,” said Reeves about how his version will connect to the greater DC cinematic universe.

Reeves said that Ben Affleck “is still involved” but that it was too early to talk in which capacity. Affleck wrote an earlier draft of Batman with DC’s Geoff Johns when he considered directing. At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Affleck shot down rumors at that time that he was hanging up the cape.

And as far as Robin starring in the next iteration of Batman?

Exclaimed Reeves, “I can’t comment on any of that stuff!”

Reeves was at TCA today for the new Fox series he is executive producing, The Passage.