Barack Obama’s adopted state of Illinois is commemorating its first Obama Day today and the 44th President of the United States is getting a lot of love and otherwise — and it couldn’t be more perfect timing considering it is his 57th birthday.

A hit with the Hollywood crowd even before he was elected Senator for the land of Lincoln state in 2004, Obama found his greatest financial backers and a deep week of support here in La La Land for his entire Presidency and beyond. Now in a lucrative Netflix production deal with former First Lady Michelle Obama, the ex-POTUS is getting some big-time big screen and small screen shout-out today with #ObamaDay galore.

From his bro-for-life Joe Biden to Ava DuVernay to John Legend to Ellen Degeneres, the outpouring of Obama love on Twitter keeps flowing. Take a look”

Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week's trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/0faYjvnPW6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2018

Thank you, @BarackObama. It is an honor to be in the world at the same time as you. Let alone the same room. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/O3IyABxY1B — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 4, 2018

Happy #ObamaDay. We in Indonesia (where he lived for a few years) toasting our President. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2018

Wishing a Happy Birthday to President Barack Obama and Happy #ObamaDay to Everyone! Love. pic.twitter.com/IpVutfByv9 — COMMON (@common) August 4, 2018

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @barackobama ~ we sure do miss you 44#ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/2BqdL9Enh6 — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday, @BarackObama. You busy? We could use some help. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 4, 2018