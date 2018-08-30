Spanish drama is going through a renaissance in recent years, helped by a multi-million dollar drive by pay-TV operator Movistar+. Banijay Rights is now getting in on the action, picking up the rights to crime thriller Hierro.

The distributor will sell the eight-part drama internationally, marking the company’s first Spanish-language drama acquisition. It takes all rights outside of Spain, France and Latin America.

The series is produced by Portocabo and Atlantique Productions for Movistar+ and Arte France. Created by Pepe Coira and directed by Jorge Coira, it takes place on a secluded island in the Canary Islands archipelago and stars Spanish actress Candela Peña (Princesas) and Argentinean actor Darío Grandinetti (Wild Tales). Hierro will launch in the first half of 2019.

Caroline Torrance, Head of Scripted, Banijay Rights, said, “From the first time we saw Hierro, we immediately knew we wanted to be a part of it. With electric storytelling and premium production values, this character-driven drama is set to be a hit with international audiences. We are really excited to work with, support and distribute the work of such acclaimed production talent.”

Alfonso Blanco, Executive Producer, Portocabo, said, “Hierro has come a long way since winning the Best Project of the Year at Berlinale 2015, and has become a reality thanks to the combined commitment of Movistar+, Arte, Banijay Rights, Atlantique Productions and all their respective teams. We could not have asked for better partners for such an ambitious co-production.”

Olivier Bibas, Executive Producer, Atlantique Productions, added, “Hierro is a further step forward in our ambition to produce European TV series with a strong local component that also have the potential to travel around the world. Atlantique Productions, together with Portocabo, led by Alfonso Blanco, is an excellent example of European collaboration. We are very happy to be producing this series for Movistar+ and Arte France.”