Great Scott! Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Thomas Wilson reunited in 2018 to give a boost of nostalgia for fans at the Fan Expo in Boston this weekend.

It’s been 33 years since the Robert Zemeckis-directed time-traveling sci-fi comedy was released in theaters. The actors played the iconic characters of Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Lorraine Baines-McFly, and Biff Tannen respectively for three movies which has since become a cinematic classic.

The four posted reunion photos on their Instagram account. Fox wrote, “Back in 2018, even Biff made it” while Wilson said “Wow. This just happened.” Thompson posted on her account, “Four old friends get back from the future” and Lloyd simply said, “This was special.”

With the flood of reboots, revivals, and reimaginings the topic of a remake of Back to the Future came up during the expo to which Fox said co-creator Bob Gale and co-writer and director Zemeckis have no interest in rebooting the franchise. The duo have gone on record multiple times saying that a remake “can’t happen” until they are “dead.”

The first Back to the Future was released on July 3, 1985 and was followed by the time-hopping futuristic sequel in 1989 and then wrapped in 1990 with a wild west installment. This was the first time the four have been together since they celebrated the 30th anniversary of the trilogy in 2015.