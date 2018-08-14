Featuring the Monday premiere of Bachelor in Paradise (1.3 demo rating, 4.54 million viewers) and the return of The Proposal(0.6, 2.45M), ABC ranked No. 1 on Monday in the demo. The network shared first-place status with NBC in the demo, marking that network’s first place finish, sans sports, since May 14.

From 8-10 PM BIP ranked as Monday’s top TV show, demo-wise, besting NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (1.0, 5.08M) in the demo while Ninja finished first in total viewers. BIP climbed compared to previous week’s season starter on Tuesday, in both metrics.

Following BIP, The Proposal (0.6, 2.45M) came back after one week off, matching previous episode’s stats.

Ninja, was steady week to week, after which NBC’s (0.8, 4.38M) once again led at 10 PM, securing NBC’s tie with ABC for the night.

CW Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.5, 1.61M) led into an original and a repeat of Whose Line is it Anyway? (0.4, 1.19M; 0.4, 1.03M).

CBS started at its strongest with its Mom repeat (06, 4.12M), ticked down with a rerun of Life in Pieces (0.5, 3.17M), even further with original Salvation (0.3, 2.62M), and recovered only slightly with Elementary (0.4, 3.48M).

NBC (1.0, 4.93M) tied ABC (1.0, 3.86M) for top spot in the demo, while besting ABC in total viewers. Fox (0.6, 2.55M) was next in line in the age bracket, while CBS (0.5, 3.41M) was No. 3 in overall audience. CW (0.4, 1.42M) followed.