Community alum Danny Pudi has landed the lead role in the Sam Friedlander’s upcoming romantic comedy Babysplitters. Pudi will star opposite Maiara Walsh (Zombieland, The Last Ship), Emily C. Chang (The Vampire Diaries) and Eddie Alfano (The Amityville Murders).

Friedlander, who served as producer on The Resident and Royal Pains, wrote and directed the feature that follows two couples who have mixed feelings about having kids. When the couples come up with a plan to share a baby, things spiral out of control, naturally. The film is currently in production in Los Angeles.

Babysplitters also stars Mark Feuerstein, Brian Thomas Smith, and Andree Vermeulen. Friedlander produces alongside Rebecca G. Stone, Matthew DiNicola, David C. Smith, and Morgan Patterson.

Coming off the success of Crazy Rich Asians, Chris Pang has signed on to join Filipina actress Rhian Ramos and Dirk Gently Holistic Agency actor and Supernatural favorite Osric Chau in the indie drama Empty by Design. The film, which is currently in production in Manila, Philippines, marks British Filipina filmmaker Andrea A. Walter’s directorial debut. She also wrote the film and serves as cinematographer.

The three actors are joined by Yoshi Sudarso (Buffalo Boys), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse, The Shannara Chronicles), Madeleine Humphries, and Dante Basco (Hook, Avatar: The Last Airbender).

Empty by Design centers on a graduate student Samantha (Ramos) who returns to the Philippines from London after her parents are killed in a car accident and Eric (Chau) a stuntman who returns to the Philippines after relocating to America after his parents divorced as a child. In their paralleling journeys, the two connect over their mutual loneliness and disconnect with their homeland and culture, and find solace in each other. Pang plays Jun Jie, Eric’s friend and colleague as well as a movie star whom Chau’s character works with during their film shoot in Manila.

Chau, Pang, and Basco also serve as producers alongside JoAnn Cabalda Banaga, Chad Kennedy and Andrea Walter. Pang is repped by Active Artists and Stride Management. Chau is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Echelon Talent Management.