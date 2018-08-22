Postcard Records, the influential indie record label behind bands including Orange Juice and Aztec Camera is the basis for a feature film from new Scottish producer Freedom, which has struck a development and production deal with BBC Studios.

Freedom is developing a film based on Simon Goddard’s book Simply Thrilled, which charts the “preposterous story” of the short lived but seminal Scottish label.

It one of a number of projects for the fledgling firm, which was set up by former BBC Drama, World Productions and STV development executive Mike Ellen. He previously ran the scripted slate at Amy indie On The Corner and produced Scottish soap River City for two years.

The company will be supported by BBC Studios’ production, business, commercial affairs and distribution teams, while the international division BBC Studios will also have a first look on distribution titles.

Ellen is also working on a four-part drama centred on homelessness and one woman’s attempt to personally intervene, written by Skins and Lucky Man writer Ben Schiffer.

Ellen said, “We’re hoping to create something really special at Freedom, diverse drama and comedy with an inquisitive Scottish take, aspiring to entertain home and international audiences alike. The partnership with BBC Studios is a massive boost and will help us compete in London and other territories, as well as giving us access to amazing experience and expertise. The BBC brand and reputation are respected wherever you go.”

Nick Betts, Managing Director Scripted, BBC Studios Production, added, “We are delighted to be announcing this exclusive partnership with Freedom and look forward to working with Mike on his incredibly exciting programme slate. This partnership strengthens our ties with the Scottish creative community and we hope to be able to work with Freedom to develop and produce outstanding content for local and global audiences.”